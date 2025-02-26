Update [Wed 26th Feb, 2025 11:00 GMT]: After a pair of relatively unexciting titles over the last couple of weeks, tomorrow's Arcade Archives game is a bit of a return to form, bringing Taito's 1992 action shooter to the Nintendo Switch & PS4 as a standalone release.

In preparation for its launch, Hamster has released some new footage of the game in action, as well as a brief description of the plot, to give you more of an idea of what you can expect when you get your hands on it:

As part of a special team of law enforcement officers tasked with eradicating the evil that has infested big city, you must gather the evidence needed to take down the Nerozzia crime family. Armed with only a badge and a gun, can you lift the veil of darkness that lays across the city?

Original Article [Fri 14th Feb, 2025 10:00 GMT]: Hamster, the company behind Arcade Archives, has revealed that it will be releasing Dead Connection as a standalone title on Nintendo Switch and PS4 later this month.

The news was shared during the company's livestream yesterday for the Konami video game Kitten Kaboodle (otherwise known as Nyan Nyan Panic).

Developed for Taito's F1 system hardware, the film-noir-inspired action game was originally released in the arcades back in 1992 and was more recently included in the Taito Milestones 3 collection, which was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch last year.

It is the last game from that collection to get a standalone release for the Nintendo console, joining the other titles from the collection such as Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands, Rastan Saga, Rastan Saga II, Cadash, Champion Wrestler, Runark, Warrior Blade, and Thunder Fox.

That means if you don't fancy buying the full collection all at once, it's now possible to pick and choose the games you want to play. And better yet, if you don't own a Switch, they're now all available for the PlayStation 4.

The game will arrive on both consoles on February 27th, according to the image shared.