You may remember back in May of last year that Hamster, the company behind Arcade Archives, revealed that it would start bringing a bunch of SNK classics to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as part of a new 'Arcade Archives 2 Neo Geo' series of reissues.

Well, we finally have some actual news on what the first of these titles will be, with Famitsu reporting earlier today that King of Fighters '98 will get a new release for both consoles on February 27th.

This rerelease adds a bunch of new features not previously included in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, such as network play and a new time attack mode where you will compete against other players to finish the game in the fastest time.

According to the Arcade Archives website, in this time attack mode, players will be ranked based on checkpoints, with the aim being to make the mode more accessible to both "beginners and advanced players".

This time around, players will also have access to more save slots in the original mode, including 4 standard saves and 1 quick save, with the option to designate buttons on your controller to quick save and quick load. Other features meanwhile include a new "thoughtfully designed" rewind function, an improved options menu, and support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), among other improvements.

According to the report, the game will $9.99, with a cheaper $2.99 upgrade option being offered to those who already own the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game.