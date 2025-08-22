Update [ ]:

Back in March of this year, you may remember us reporting that members of the Keitai Wiki Discord had preserved the Keitai-exclusive title The Glory of Valkyrie 2, which had previously been considered lost to time.

If that's the case, then you may also remember us mentioning that the original Keitai version of its predecessor The Glory of Valkyrie was still unpreserved, with only the later Android version having been made readily available to download online.

Well, now it appears that the Keitai Wiki Discord member Yuuku has stepped in to correct this problem, dumping the i-Mode version of the game so that others can experience this rare version of the game for themselves.

The i-mode version of Glory of Valkyrie (ワルキューレの栄光) was preserved by Yuuku! Its Android port had been preserved, but its original keitai release had been lost until today. Earlier this year, we also preserved its keitai-exclusive sequel, The Glory of Valkyrie 2.

The Glory of Valkyrie is an original title in Namco's Valkyrie series, which began with 1986's Valkyrie no Bōken: Toki no Kagi Densetsu, and follows the warrior Valkyrie battling to free Marvel Land from a group of evil cultists who are spreading fear throughout the land. As mentioned before, it was originally released for i-Mode-compatible phones in 2007, and is a side-scrolling action RPG.

If you want to play the game, it is available now via the Keitai World Launcher, which is an App for Windows PCs, which makes emulating and configuring these kinds of games a little bit easier.

Original Story: There are very few preservation groups online that are quite as active as the community devoted to the preservation of old Japanese "keitai" games.

Shortly after announcing the discovery of titles like Monster Hunter i, Chokkan Crash Bandicoot, and Xenosaga Pied Piper, the community has revealed on social media that it has made another exciting breakthrough, successfully recovering and dumping a game in Namco's Valkyrie series that was previously considered lost to time.

According to RockmanCosmo, The Glory of Valkyrie 2 was released in Japan in March 2009 for i-Mode-compatible Japanese feature phones (and for EZWeb-compatible phones a few months later) and features top-down gameplay similar to the 1989 arcade action-adventure RPG Valkyrie no Densetsu.

From what we can gather from contemporary news articles, it follows the story of the warrior Valkyrie who receives a new order from the Great Goddess to stop a conflict that has broken out in Marvel Land over a magical tree that has been gifted by the heavens.

The Glory of Valkyrie 2 (ワルキューレの栄光2), a keitai-exclusive entry in Namco's #Valkyrie series, has been preserved! It has top-down gameplay, similar to Valkyrie no Densetsu. We haven't preserved the first Glory of Valkyrie yet, but we'll definitely keep an eye out for it! — RockmanCosmo (@rockmancosmo.bsky.social) 2025-03-19T21:25:33.156Z

The game is the sequel to the side-scrolling action RPG The Glory of Valkyrie, which was originally released for i-Mode-compatible phones in 2007, and was later brought over to Softbank, and EZWeb-compatible phones in 2009, as well as some Android phones in 2012.

As RockmanCosmo states, the group has yet to preserve the original version of this previous title. However, it appears the later Android version is already preserved.

If you want to learn more about Keitai games and the efforts that are being undertaken to rescue them for future generations, we recommend checking out the Keitai Wiki Discord server.