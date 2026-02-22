Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (February 22nd 2026) 1
Image: Square Enix

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Treasure's Bangai-O Gets Not One But Two New English Translations

RoboVerse Translations and GammaTrove, as well as the editor Whowasphone404, have joined forces to create a brand-new translation for the N64 classic Bangai-O. But that's not all! A second translation for the game has been released by a different team at almost the same time.

Castlevania And Bloodstained Veteran Shutaro Iida Has Lost His Battle With Cancer

Shutaro Iida, who worked alongside Koji Igarashi on the Castlevania and Bloodstained series of games, passed away on February 10th at the age of 52. He had been battling cancer since 2024. Iida's list of credits is remarkable, and his impact on the "golden years" of Metroidvania Castlevania releases is considerable; he was involved in the production of Portrait of Ruin, Order of Ecclesia, Dawn of Sorrow, Aria of Sorrow and Lament of Innocence.

Looks Like The SNES Is Getting A Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night Port, Too

We already know that Castlevania: SotN is being unofficially ported to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive back in 2024, and now we know that Kaffeeware is at a very early stage in the development of an SNES port of the game, but it's already looking pretty impressive, as you can see from the footage below.

The Developers Behind RPCS3 Say It Is "Closer Than Ever" To Reaching A Major PS3 Emulation Milestone

The PS3 emulator RPCS3 is "closer than ever to having all PS3 games not only boot but reach in-game status," according to a new social media post from its development team, suggesting it could be about to hit a major milestone.

Another Set Of Sega Classics Are Being Discontinued On Mobile

Sega has announced it will soon be discontinuing support for the "Sega Forever" iOS and Android ports of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The news was shared via an in-game pop-up available on the game's menu and has sparked concerns that the game will soon be delisted, similar to other Sega games removed last year.

New SNES Patch Update Lets You Go "Where No Secret Of Mana Player Has Gone In Over 30 Years"

A new update has just been released for Secret of Mana: Reborn, a ROM hack for the classic role-playing game from Square, featuring recreations of two previously unused locations cut from the finished game.

"I Never Thought I'd Get To Collaborate With Nintendo" - Vicarious Visions Co-Founder Talks Activision, Tony Hawk, & Mastering The GBA

Karthik Bala originally got his start in gaming all the way back in the early '90s and eventually founded Vicarious Visions. We spoke exclusively to Bala about his career in games, working with Activision and collaborating with Nintendo.