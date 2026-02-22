Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Treasure's Bangai-O Gets Not One But Two New English Translations

RoboVerse Translations and GammaTrove, as well as the editor Whowasphone404, have joined forces to create a brand-new translation for the N64 classic Bangai-O. But that's not all! A second translation for the game has been released by a different team at almost the same time.