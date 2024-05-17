Update [ ]: Toaplan Arcade Garage: Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli is finally getting a European release on PS4 & Nintendo Switch, Clear River Games has announced (h/t: Gematsu).

Previously, the game launched in Japan back in 2021 and in North America in 2024 (our sister site Nintendo Life gave the Japanese import a 7/10), but in the past, it has been conspicuously missing from European storefronts — something which is finally set to change.

According to Clear River Games, the title is expected to launch digitally on February 26th, 2026, and will also be released alongside the bonus puzzle title, Teki-Paki, and the Console Ports + Get Star DLC, containing the following games:

Kyukyoku Tiger FC, PCE + Mega Drive versions.

Twin Cobra NES + Genesis versions

Tiger-Heli FC + NES versions.

The rare side-scrolling action game Guardian, also known as Get Star!

Original Story [ ]:

M2's Toaplan Arcade Garage: Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli has finally been given a North American release on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, after launching in Japan back in 2021.

The digital release includes Kyukyoku Tiger / Twin Cobra and Tiger-Heli. Puzzle title Teki-Paki is also included as a bonus download.

It's also possible to purchase the PC Engine, Mega Drive, and NES versions of Kyukyoku Tiger / Twin Cobra via DLC, as well as the NES version of Tiger-Heli. Another Toaplan release, Get Star / Guardian, is also available via DLC.

"Thanks to the skill of the M2 team, two very important shmups have enjoyed a range of thorough and brilliantly authentic ports — as have two Toaplan oddities," said Nintendo Life in its review of the Japanese version. "But compared to many of the previous ShotTriggers releases, Toaplan Arcade Garage appears just a shade less ambitious. Still, if you enjoy purebred '80s 2D shooters, obsess over the shmup form, or have a soft spot for arcade preservation, it absolutely deserves to take up a little of your shelf space."