Earthion was one of 2025's best shmups, bringing Mega Drive / Genesis-level presentation to modern-day platforms – but the proposed 16-bit edition still hasn't been released (well, not officially, at least).

Thankfully, Yuzo Koshiro has confirmed that we won't have to wait much longer, as the Mega Drive / Genesis ROM has reached release state.

Previously, the famous composer and game designer had stated that he wanted to wait a while before releasing the game on a physical cart, as it's not possible to go back and update a game on a console that lacks online connectivity.



A big step forward toward the long-awaited MD/Gen release.

Front-end updates for modern platforms will continue. https://t.co/HO2LZtMEpA The Earthion game ROM is now finalized. This was the last update!A big step forward toward the long-awaited MD/Gen release.Front-end updates for modern platforms will continue. #Earthion February 19, 2026

It would seem that Earthion has now reached a state where Koshiro is happy enough to sanction a full release on Sega's 16-bit system:

"The Earthion game ROM is now finalized. This was the last update! A big step forward toward the long-awaited MD/Gen release. Front-end updates for modern platforms will continue."

Limited Run Games is handling the physical release of the game.