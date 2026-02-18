Sega has revealed on social media that a new Puyo Puyo game is currently in development, which is being targeted at "caregiving & welfare" facilities.

Puyo Puyo Trainer, as the new game is called, is being developed by a production committee representing four companies (with experience in nursing care, welfare, and entertainment), including Entercare Research Facilities, Elecom Co., Ltd., GLOE Co., Ltd., and Shochiku Broadcasting Co., Ltd, with Sega acting purely as the licensor.

Similar to other versions of the game, it is expected to feature the same old tried-and-true gameplay formula of matching coloured blocks of the same colour to make them disappear, with the major difference being that the game will be optimised for "nursing care and cognitive function training".

What this essentially means is that all the controls, screens, and modes will be "narrowed down" to remove potential barriers and the need for significant preparation from nursing staff.

According to the press release, which is in Japanese, two modes and three difficulty levels (easy, normal, hard) are planned for the game, with players also being able to record their scores and the number of times played to chart their progress.

It is hoped that by offering this kind of playful solution, the companies will be able to improve the leisure time of people in care and encourage them to interact with others around them.

Little more than a logo has been shown off for now, but information sessions for care facilities are expected to take place between May and June 2026.