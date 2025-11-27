There are already a bunch of different ways for Puyo Puyo fans to get their fill of the classic 'falling block' puzzle game on Nintendo Switch, from the Sega Ages releases of Puyo Puyo and Puyo Puyo 2 to Puyo Puyo Champions and the Puyo Puyo Tetris series.

But now, thanks to D4 Enterprise, the creators of the EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues, another option has been added to the ever-expanding list, with the company deciding to rerelease the original MSX2 version of the classic Compile puzzle game on the Nintendo Switch eShop earlier today.

Puyo Puyo for the MSX2 was released in 1991, the same year that it was also released for the Nintendo Famicom Disk System (via a disk that came with an issue of Famimaga), and the year before its enhanced version from Sega hit the arcades.

It is sometimes referred to as "Old Puyo" or "Prototype Puyo" by fans to distinguish it from the games that came after, and lacks the single-player story mode from later releases.

Instead, players have a choice to play with either one or two people, with the single-player option revealing the two playable game modes: Endless and Mission. Endless is pretty self-explanatory, and sees players having to continuously clear lines, while Mission sees you being given specific objectives to complete.

The reissue will cost $6.49, and as with other EGGCONSOLE releases will be presented as is, meaning there's no new English localization work here.

Interestingly, this is the second Puyo Puyo release D4 Enterprise has announced this year. Back in August, the company, for instance, revealed it was planning on reissuing the PC-98 version of the game from 1993 on Nintendo Switch, but has since delayed its release for unspecified reasons.

It is speculated that this could be the result of the company's unauthorized use of the MEG-DOS Emulator, an MS-DOS-compatible PC98 emulator now owned by M2.