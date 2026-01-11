Welcome to Retro Recap, a new regular feature we'll be running each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Sega Co-Founder David Rosen Passes

This week brought us the rather sad news that Sega co-founder David Rosen passed away on Christmas Day, aged 95.

Rosen was instrumental in transforming Sega into the video game giant we know and love today, and under his guidance, the company would dominate the arcade sector in the 1980s with a string of hits.

He was also a key figure in shifting Sega's focus to home consoles, and would help establish Sega of America following a buy-out orchestrated by himself, Hayao Nakayama and Isao Okawa in 1983.