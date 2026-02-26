Popular Saturn emulator Yaba Sanshiro has just been updated with its own built-in save file converter, as well as a clean-up in terms of its UI.

Developer Shinya “DevMiyax” Miyamoto has been really pushing the app in recent times, as this update follows an overhaul of touch controls on smart devices in a past update, a couple of weeks ago.

Juggling save files is no joke when you're emulating vintage hardware, and while online options exist, it's a bonus that this feature is being included in emulators like Yaba Sanshiro.

The reason for DevMiyax's renewed momentum appears to be due to the developer's use of AI for coding tasks.

In a recent blog, DevMiyax says:

"I like new technology. Especially software — if something looks interesting, I usually want to try it myself. Recently, AI coding tools like Cursor, Windsurf, AugmentCode, and GitHub Copilot have become common. I tried them, of course. But honestly, I didn’t enjoy using them very much. That perception changed with Claude Code and Opus 4.5, released late last year."

The blog, which pre-dates the aforementioned version 1.19.0 update, points out that in just one week, DevMiyax was able to rebuild the game selection screen of Yaba Sanshiro, a process which took roughly 40000 steps. "If this had been outsourced, it would probably have cost several million yen," the developer says.

The use of AI across sectors has sparked intense debate recently, and with good reason; while these tools are obviously useful, they're built on the hard work of others, often without permission or remuneration. There's also the issue of developers overrelying on AI for coding and thereby losing essential skills.

DevMiyax is also aware of the key ethical question that arises from using AI in this way: