Fixes are finally on the way for R-Type Delta: HD Boosted, Irem and City Connection's port of the PlayStation title, R-Type Delta.

As you may remember, back when the game released last year, the port was subject to criticism from both Japanese and international players for various issues caused by the new version's lack of slowdown, such as missing effects, desynced audio, and increased difficulty on certain levels, including the third stage of the game.

This led the international publisher, Clear River Games, to issue a statement both publicly and to Time Extension via email, stating it was "actively investigating [...] feedback" and would provide an update as soon as it had one.

Since then, things have been admittedly quiet over the Christmas period, but as spotted by Gosokkyu on BlueSky, it appears that updates are now on the way, with City Connection releasing a new blog post over the past couple of days highlighting some of the changes it is planning to introduce. These fixes are already live in Japan, across PC & the Japanese console versions of R-Type Delta HD, with international patches set to follow.

According to the post, among the changes City Connection has made are fixes for various sound effects in the game, as well as an issue where the background music was not playing properly in Stage 2 on the PlayStation 5 version.

Adjustments have also been made to the enemy placement in Stage 3 "to bring it closer to the original version", with special "slowdown settings" also being added to "recreate the [original] gameplay feel." In addition to that, the blog also mentions corrections and adjustments for some in-game animations that were not occurring and other miscellaneous bug fixes, as well as the option to skip the animation before the start of stage 1, using the following buttons:

Nintendo Switch: + button

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4: OPTIONS button

Xbox Series X|S: Menu button (☰)

Steam: Corresponding keys/buttons

