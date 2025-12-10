ININ's 'R-Type III: The Third Lightning' Remake Has Got A New Trailer Ahead Of Its Release Later This Year

Update [ ]:

ININ Games has published another trailer for its upcoming remake of the SNES shoot-em-up R-Type III: The Third Lightning, R-Type Dimensions III.

The trailer was released yesterday on social media and YouTube, and still refers to the upcoming game as a "Work-in-Progress", but has reconfirmed that it is scheduled for a May 2026 release date.

As you'd expect, it features some brand new footage of the game in action to get people hyped in the lead up to release. This includes our first taste of the newly remixed version of the stage 1 theme "Outer Space", and a look at the updated graphics and music for the stage two boss, Necrosaur.

ININ has also once again highlighted the ability to change back to the original artwork and music, which will be available to players as they make their way throughout the game.

The remake is coming digitally to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC (via Steam), and is also available as a physical edition for PC, PS5, Switch, and Switch 2 from ININ Games' website until February 8th.

Here's the trailer:

Original Story [ ]: After a minor tease yesterday, ININ Games has officially revealed that it is working on a new version of the SNES shoot-em-up R-Type III: The Third Lightning, called R-Type Dimensions III, which is set to be developed in close cooperation with Tozai Games and Irem.

The game is slated to release in May 2026, across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC (via Steam), and is intended to build on "the legacy of R-Type Dimensions and R-Type Dimensions EX". It contains a "fully remastered experience with completely reconstructed assets", with the option also being available for players to switch between the classic and modernized graphics at any time.

In addition to that, it will also introduce customizable controls and other quality of life features, rebuilt audio, and enhanced local cooperative play "with new scoring and survival mechanics".

“R-Type is a cornerstone of video game history," said Felix Wagner, Publishing producer at ININ Games, in a press release, "And working with Tozai to reimagine these classics at this scale has been an extraordinary honor. Dimensions III is our most ambitious restoration and modernization project yet, created for long-time fans and newcomers discovering R-Type for the first time.”

Physical versions are now available to pre-order from ININ Games' website for PC, PS5, Switch, and Switch 2, with two options being offered: a special edition costing £53.89 and a collector's edition (pictured above) priced at £179.68. You can wishlist the game on Steam here.

Here's the announcement trailer: