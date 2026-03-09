Let this be a lesson to everyone: do not sit on your projects thinking you have forever.

I agree with what @Phara128 says - this was never going to come out.

I say: good.

These guys sat on it for over a decade.

Then eadmaster comes in and is like: I'd like to play this, so would others, here it's done.

This is exactly what needed to happen.

There are a multitude of other fan-translations where this exact same thing needs to happen again.

CJ Iwakura has sat on Shadowrun for the Sega Mega CD for about 20 years now. Where TF is the translation already!? Nobody else wants to take on the job, out of respect for other groups who raise their hand and earmark a game.

If I had limitless wealth I would hire a hacker and a translator, and say to them: you have 90 days to release the Shadowrun CD patch, I don't care that another group is pretending to do it. 90 days and you get a bonus paycheque. This is your new day job, 40 hours a week! I'm paying you by the day! GO GO GOOOOO!!!

Enough of this nonsense. Some of these projects end up constipated and not shifting, and everyone just sits around being all: "Well gee, it'd be bad etiquette to do it ourselves."

Nah. If someone raises their hand and a decade goes by and NOTHING happens, it's fair game.

Well done to eadmaster. I hope these two have a learned a valuable lesson in speed and efficiency and not being bone idle. Their work was not a waste of time - it motivated eadmaster to get it done, and it's also a valuable life lesson they have paid for in full.

This sets a valuable precedent for the entire fan-translation community.

If you raise your hand, and you announce a project, you are beholden to get it done, not sit on it for decades like a dragon atop a pile of gold coins. "The game is mine! Only I shall translate it!"

Nope. Someone else is going to usurp you and do it themselves.

These two sat on it doing nothing since 2014. In the year 2024 it had been a decade. That's just silly nonsense.

This was absolutely the best thing to happen. THE BEST THING. Great, great work eadmaster. It needed to happen, he made it happen, now please, take all of this to heart. Absorb this lesson into the fabric of your souls.