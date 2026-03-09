Princess Crown is the first game that Vanillaware's George Kamitani worked on after leaving Capcom in the 1990s, and would lay down the foundations for future classics, such as Dragon's Crown and Odin Sphere.
As such, it's an important and beloved title, so when it was announced that it had finally been translated into English, plenty of people stood up and took notice.
However, eadmaster's translation project wasn't without controversy; the translator stated that it was based on prior work started by SamIAm and CyberWarriorX in 2014. The pair quickly pointed out that the open-source GitHub that eadmaster was using didn't represent the project as it was right now, and encouraged people to wait for their translation to appear.
However, that day won't come, as the pair have confirmed that their Princess Crown localisation is now dead.
As spotted by Sega Saturn Shiro, SamIAm posted the following statement on the SHIRO Discord server:
“The Princess Crown translation project that CyberWarriorX and I were working on was not dead 18 months ago when eadmaster started using our stuff against our wishes. Even twelve months ago, we hadn’t given up, and we spent many weeks hurriedly tying up loose ends with the aim of getting our translation done first. But then we didn’t. CyberWarriorX and I didn’t contact each other for months after eadmaster’s final version was released. When we finally did, it was to admit that we were ready to abandon the project. Neither of us can find any joy in working on this thing any longer, and it is clear that time isn’t going to help. So let there be no mystery: Our translation project of Princess Crown really is dead now. God, what a terrible waste of time all of it was.”