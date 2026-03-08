Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (March 8th 2026) 1

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Why SEGAGAGA's AI Translation Is Upsetting So Many People

Sega fans got a welcome surprise with the release of the English-language patch for Segagaga, a Dreamcast RPG that had remained untranslated for decades.The work was undertaken by a team led by Exxistance, and finally gave fans the chance to play the game in English – but the good news came with a catch. The patch was made possible by AI translation, which many members of the fan translation community frown upon.

New Cheat Codes Discovered In SNES Baseball Game, Almost 30 Years After Its Original Release

You'd think, after being around for almost three decades, we'd have already unlocked all the mysteries associated with the 1996 SNES game Ken Griffey, Jr.'s Winning Run. But recently, thanks to The Cutting Room Floor and one of their contributors, TakuikaNinja, a collection of previously unknown cheat codes has now come to light, offering a way for players to play as the game's secret teams, including the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Team Nintendo, and Team Nintendo 64.

LucasArts Emulator DREAMM Adds Support For A Bunch Of Old Star Wars Games In "Major" Update

Aaron Giles, the creator of DREAMM (Dos Retro-Emulation Arena for Maniac Mansion), has released a new update for the LucasArts emulator that introduces compatibility with 16 previously unsupported titles, making it easier than ever to get some of these old games up and running on modern PC hardware.

We're pleased to report that the Video Game History Foundation has freed the game from what it described as "copyright troll hell" – a state which has prevented many researchers and historians from properly documenting and preserving the legacy of this fascinating video game.

The Budget Alice-In-Wonderland-Inspired PS2 Horror Game 'Tairyou Jigoku' Is Now Available In English

Fans of Japanese horror can now play one of the PS2's creepier and more unusual survival horror games in English, thanks to a new translation patch from the hacker DrewM-Hax0r.

The Tairyou Jigoku (otherwise known as The Overwhelming Hell) was a game developed by Tamsoft for D3 Publisher's Simple 2000 series in 2007 and has been regularly described as one of the lesser-known entries in the budget range.

8BitMods has already done some amazing work upgrading the Sega Dreamcast for a new era with the superb VMU Pro, but the company is back with another pair of products that aim to further improve the console.

The "Last And Greatest Mystery" Of The Sega Saturn Has Been Revealed

If you're old enough to have lived through the war between Sega, Sony and Nintendo in the mid-'90s, then you may recall reading rumours that Sega planned to release a graphics accelerator for the Saturn which would bolster its processing power and give it an advantage over its rivals.

These rumours suggest that this accelerator would enable the console to host a port of Virtua Fighter 3, but they were just that – rumours. When Sega announced it was working on a successor to the Saturn, which would be released in 1998, many assumed the report was simply hearsay.

However, in a new interview with Beep21, former Sega staffer Junichi Naoi has confirmed that the graphics accelerator was indeed real and would have used the Hitachi SH-3 chipset.

Feature of the Week: "I Was Their 'Man In Japan', But In Reality, I Was A Teenager In Putney"

Shintaro Kanaoya has had one of the most remarkable careers you could possibly hope for.

Born in Japan in the 1970s, he and his family relocated to the United Kingdom when he was still a baby, yet connections back home set him up as the perfect 'Far East' correspondent for a series of video game magazines, including The Games Machine (established by Oli Frey and Roger Kean of Zzap!64 fame), Raze and Sega Pro.

Remarkably, by the time he began studying for his A-Levels, Kanaoya was already a published writer and a font of knowledge on everything happening in Japan – but he left the games media industry to finish his schooling and go off to university, only to return to the industry in the mid-'90s at Peter Molyneux's Bullfrog studio.

This role would see him progress to senior positions within EA, Sony Computer Entertainment, Microsoft and Rare, before finally striking out on his own with Chorus Worldwide, the company he established in 2012.