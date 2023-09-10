Sega's final throw of the hardware dice before it became a third-party publisher, the Dreamcast only sold 9.13 million units worldwide – that's less than the Nintendo Wii U – yet its impact is somehow much greater than that figure would suggest. Today, it is fondly remembered by fans as one of the greatest home consoles of all time thanks to its impressive library of titles and its forward-thinking approach to technology.

While few would argue that Sega really nailed online play with the Dreamcast, it was the first home console to come with a modem as standard, and laid down the foundations for online gaming as we know it today. The Dreamcast was also the first console to utilise PC-style internal components – something that has become commonplace in the modern world of gaming. Finally, it was host to an amazing selection of games, but it is perhaps the arcade ports from Sega which made the system truly shine.

Despite its modest sales figures, it's actually harder than you think to create a list of must-have Dreamcast games, purely because there are so many titles that are worth your time. Below, we've picked a selection of games that we feel offer a taste of what the console was capable of. We've tried to avoid picking multiple games from the same series and have tried to cover as many genres as possible, and it's worth noting that this list isn't in any particular order, either. All of these games are worth your time and attention.

Power Stone 2 (Dreamcast) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 23rd Aug 2000 ( USA )















The original Power Stone marked the beginning of Capcom's tight relationship with the Dreamcast and was arguably one of the best early releases for the console. It followed it up with a much-improved sequel, which boosted the number of players from two to four, creating a manic party game which is still an absolute blast to play. In Power Stone 2, each player must navigate a 3D arena, using weapons to inflict damage on opponents while also seeking to claim the titular Power Stones; doing so triggers a time-limited transformation which sees your character's offensive power massively increase. While the single-player campaign will keep you busy for a while, Power Stone 2 truly excels as a multiplayer game. Just make sure you have four controllers! A PSP collection arrived a few years later which bundled the two games together, but since then, Capcom has sadly been reluctant to return to the franchise.

Virtua Tennis 2 (Dreamcast) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Hitmaker Release Date: 24th Oct 2001 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 2001 ( UK/EU )















Despite the never-ending march of technology, there's a solid argument to say that tennis games haven't actually gotten much better than this. Virtua Tennis and this sequel are both infectiously playable, even by modern standards, purely because they get everything spot-on in terms of mechanics and controls. Granted, the 3D models in Virtua Tennis 2 look a little boxy today, but in motion, the game is silky-smooth and plays like a dream (no pun intended). Known as Power Smash 2 in Japan and Tennis 2K2 in North America, Virtua Tennis 2 also made its way to PlayStation 2.

Shenmue (Dreamcast) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA-AM2 Release Date: 8th Nov 2000 ( USA ) / 1st Dec 2000 ( UK/EU )

















Yu Suzuki's magnum opus, Shenmue was billed as the most expensive video game of its time, with a rumoured cost of between $47 and $70 million (this is understood to also have included the cost of the sequel, which is also on Dreamcast). Offering the kind of real-world immersion that simply hadn't been witnessed in 1999, Shenmue mixes the marvellous with the mundane to create a truly groundbreaking experience, infused with a one-of-a-kind ambience that arguably hasn't been replicated since. Many will argue that the aforementioned sequel is superior, but the original game was such a revelation, it must surely go down as the one you need to play first.

Metropolis Street Racer (Dreamcast) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Bizarre Creations Release Date: 16th Jan 2001 ( USA ) / 3rd Nov 2000 ( UK/EU )

















The work of Bizarre Creations, which, up to this point, was most famous for Sony's F1 games, Metropolis Street Racer is the forerunner to Microsoft's Project Gotham series. It has a focus on real-world cars and urban circuits, and the goal is to demonstrate your skilful driving by earning 'Kudos' points. Detailed recreations of London, Tokyo and San Francisco lend the game an authentic feel, and, with over 260 possible track layouts, the game offers staggering replayability. Even by modern standards, Metropolis Street Racer looks great, but it's the tight controls which really set it apart. Richard Jacques' music is also a highlight.

Jet Set Radio (Dreamcast) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Release Date: TBA









The game that gave the world 'cel-shading', Jet Set Radio (Jet Grind Radio in North America, due to a licencing issue) was one of the games that summed up not just the Dreamcast, but Sega itself. Effortlessly cool, it looks like a cartoon in motion, while the soundtrack – a mix of licenced songs and Hideki Naganuma's original work – has lost none of its potency over the decades (although some of the tracks added to the western version feel curiously at odds with Naganuma's work). While the camera controls are hard to master due to the lack of a second analogue stick on the Dreamcast control pad, Jet Set Radio is a delight to play; it inspired an Xbox sequel in the form of Jet Set Radio Future, which is equally beloved today.

Cosmic Smash (Dreamcast) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: SEGA Rosso Release Date: 13th Sep 2001 ( USA )









A relatively late release in the Dreamcast library, Cosmic Smash could arguably sum up exactly what was wrong with Sega's approach to the system; at first glance, it's a pretty bare-bones port of the arcade game of the same name, and doesn't appear to offer much in the way of longevity. However, it soon becomes apparent that there are hidden depths here – multiple routes can be taken through the game, for example – and as a short-burst piece of entertainment, Cosmic Smash certainly does the job. It's a shame that there's no two-player mode, but even so, this is another must-have import release for the Dreamcast – and one that has never been published on any other home platform, making this a true exclusive in every sense of the word.

Ikaruga (Dreamcast) Publisher: ESP / Developer: Treasure Release Date: 5th Sep 2002 ( JPN )







Could this be Treasure's most famous and acclaimed game? Quite possibly. On the surface, it looks like your typical vertically-scrolling shmup, but the difference here is that you can change the colour (or 'polarity') of your ship, making it invincible against certain bullets. In addition to this, switching to the opposite polarity of an enemy (white vs. black, or vice versa) allows you to inflict more damage. Getting the hang of toggling between the two colours is all part of Ikaruga's intense challenge, and while it's shorter than its spiritual predecessor Radiant Silvergun, it feels like a tighter and more gripping experience overall. A Japanese exclusive on Dreamcast, Ikaruga was quickly ported to the GameCube, and has since been released on modern formats, too.

Soulcalibur (Dreamcast) Publisher: Namco / Developer: Namco Release Date: 9th Sep 1999 ( USA ) / 1st Dec 1999 ( UK/EU )













Namco was instrumental in the early success of the original PlayStation thanks to its range of stunning coin-op ports, so when it was confirmed that the Japanese company was bringing its Soul Blade / Edge sequel Soulcalibur to Dreamcast, many Sega fans assumed the system was about to take over the world. As it turns out, Namco's support for the console waned quickly, but at least it gave us this remarkable one-on-one fighter. Soulcalibur's visuals were a revelation at the time of release, effortlessly rivalling anything the arcade scene could produce (it actually looked better than the arcade version, which was based on the weaker, PlayStation-based Namco System 12 board). However, it's Namco's efforts to expand the home port which make this a classic; there's so much content to unlock you'll be playing this for weeks. Subsequent entries in the series have improved on the formula, but Soulcalibur retains a special place in our hearts.

Ferrari F355 Challenge (Dreamcast) Publisher: Acclaim / Developer: SEGA-AM2 Release Date: 22nd Sep 2000 ( USA ) / 20th Oct 2000 ( UK/EU )















Billed at the time of release as the most accurate simulation of what it's like to drive an actual Ferrari F335 sports car, Yu Suzuki's Ferrari F355 Challenge is based on the arcade game of the same name, which used the Dreamcast-based NAOMI board but offered three separate monitors, giving players a true 'widescreen' perspective of the cockpit (the machine is, in reality, powered by four different NAOMI boards: three for the screens and one syncing them together). The home version lacks this immersive feature but is almost identical in every other respect, offering a racer which neatly straddles the divide between arcade driving and realistic simulation.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age Of Heroes (Dreamcast) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 29th Jun 2000 ( USA ) / 16th Jul 2000 ( UK/EU )











The first Marvel vs. Capcom used Capcom's CPS-2 board, and was an early Dreamcast release. This sequel is built on Sega's Dreamcast-based NAOMI tech, which means this home port is essentially arcade perfect. The team-based combat system returns, alongside a dazzling cast of characters from the worlds of Marvel and Capcom. The Japanese version required players to use the arcade version to unlock credits which, via the Dreamcast VMU, could be applied against the home port. Thankfully, this feature was removed for the western versions of the game, as it made it quite difficult to obtain the full roster. Marvel vs. Capcom 2 was later ported to Xbox and PlayStation 2, and would get a HD remaster on Xbox 360 and PS3. It remains a firm favourite on the competitive circuit, despite being a little unbalanced and chaotic in nature.

Phantasy Star Online (Dreamcast) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Sonic Team Release Date: 23rd Jan 2001 ( USA ) / 15th Feb 2001 ( UK/EU )









Notable for being the first online RPG for a console, Phantasy Star Online allows up to four players to join forces over the internet in order to take part in quests and collect loot. Overseen by Yuji Naka's Sonic Team, the game served as a tantalising demonstration of the power of connected gaming, years before online play became the norm on consoles. Based on the JRPG series of the same name but blessed with fast, real-time combat, Phantasy Star Online's impact cannot be understated. While the official servers were closed in 2010, it is still possible to play online using private, fan-run servers. The game was ported to GameCube and Xbox alongside 'Version 2', and sequels have appeared in the years since, the most recent being Phantasy Star Online 2, which arrived in 2012 and is still getting updates as of 2021.

NFL 2K2 (Dreamcast) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Visual Concepts Release Date: 19th Sep 2001 ( USA )











Sega of America was painfully aware that strong sports titles were a must if the Dreamcast was to succeed in North America, and it duly purchased Visual Concepts in 1999 with the objective of creating a stable of games based on popular sports. NFL 2K2 was the final American Football outing on the Dreamcast before Sega shifted to third-party publishing, and was showered with praise upon release thanks to its wonderful visuals and rewarding gameplay. Visual Concepts was purchased by Take-Two Interactive in 2005, and the NFL 2K series would continue on other systems until 2004, when EA signed a deal with the NFL which gave it exclusive rights, preventing any other publisher from using the brand.