Update #2 [ ]:

Pre-orders for the AYANEO Pocket DS are now live over on IndieGoGo.

The new dual screen Android handheld, which AYANEO is describing as a "world's first", is being powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform, and is set to feature a 7-inch OLED display capable of outputting 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution, as well as a smaller 5" 1024 x 768 secondary display with a 4:3 screen ratio.

In addition to that, AYANEO has also stated that the device will feature a custom 8,000mAh battery with fast power-delivery charging, a "PC-grade" fan for cooling the device, TMR joysticks, and Hall-effect triggers, alongside high-quality front-facing stereo speakers, according to the official description available online.

Pricing for the new handheld starts at around $400 for a version of the Pocket DS with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with several other configurations being offered including one priced between $600 to $640 that comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. In total, three colourways are being offered for the device, including Shadow Black, Starry Yellow, and the limited edition Retro Gray, with the latter two only being available in the more expensive configurations.

If you want to back the project, you can head over to IndieGoGo now to place an order. The device is expected to ship this October.

Update #1 [ ]:

In a special livestream earlier today, AYANEO shared some new specs for the upcoming dual-screen handheld.

As outlined in one of earlier slides, the main screen will be a 7" OLED display capable of outputting 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution and five different refresh rates (60/90/120/144/165Hz). In addition to this, it will also feature maximum global brightness of 800nits, as well as support for a 90% DCI-P3 colour space and 150% sRGB gamut volume, as well as "HDR true colour quality".

Meanwhile, the second screen will be a 5" 1024 x 768 secondary display with a 4:3 screen ratio, a global maximum brightness of 550nits, 256PPI high pixel density, 100% sRGB, and 120% colour gamut volume, according to a second slide shown during the event.

AYANEO also demonstrated a bunch of a smart dual-screen modes, with those who own the Pocket DS reportedly being able to run two apps on the different screens and switch them quickly with a simple three-finger swipe. There is also a single-screen mode too, with this basically serving as a way to conserve battery.

The full presentation is available to watch here.

Original Story: In a livestream broadcast on its YouTube channel earlier today, AYANEO announced plans to release a new device called the AYANEO Pocket DS, which it is describing as the "world's first flip dual-screen Android handheld".

The announcement follows the release of AYANEO's Windows-based Flip 1S DS earlier this month, and comes at a time when more and more handheld manufacturers seem to be releasing dual-screen products in the hopes of beating their competitors to the punch.

Over the last year, for instance, we've seen products like OneXPlayer's Android-based OneXSugar hit the market, offering players a rotatable device that can transform from a single-screen to a dual-screen platform; while Retroid, one of AYANEO's biggest rivals, also released a dual screen add-on for its existing Android-powered machines, including the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, Retroid Pocket Mini, and Retroid Pocket 5.

According to the slides accompanying the AYANEO announcement, the new Pocket DS device is being created in collaboration with Qualcomm and will make its public debut at the Qualcomm Snapdragon booth at ChinaJoy 2025 (an event scheduled to take place between August 1st and 4th at the Shanghai New International Expo Center).

It has been in development for roughly one year, and has been specifically designed for "retro dual-screen enthusiasts and geek gamers".

No information was offered about it cost or a potential release date, though AYANEO's CEO Arthur Zhang did share a quick look at a prototype of the device and elsewhere it was also noted that "mass production" had already begun.

This was one of many new devices shown off during the livestream, which will be releasing sometime between now and the end of 2026, with the company also revealing the Game Boy-inspired AYANEO Pocket Vert, and the "budget friendly" Pocket Fit — the latter of which will be released under AYANEO's new low-affordable sub-brand KONKR.