Nintendo may be two consoles into its combined hybrid hardware strategy, but that didn't stop the resale value of the 3DS from spiking as 2025 drew to a close.

As spotted by Pirate Nation (thanks, Tom's Hardware), the average cost of a 3DS system has increased by three-and-a-half times in a single year, with some examples even selling for 76% more than they initially cost at the time of release.

According to Tom's Hardware, some 3DS XL consoles are selling for as much as $350 in good condition, while the lower end of the market is around $200 for less pristine examples. Around 12 months ago, it was possible to purchase a pre-owned 3DS XL for approximately $100.





Released in 2011 for $249.99, the original 3DS was soon reduced to $169.99 following sluggish sales. The 3DS XL would hit store shelves a short time later for $199.99. The 2DS joined the lineup as well, and the 3DS family was refreshed with the 'New 3DS' series in 2014.

It's not known what has caused this recent spike in resale value, but the 3DS remains an attractive system for seasoned gamers. Some of Nintendo's best titles were released for the console, which is also compatible with Nintendo DS games.

Add in the fact that the autostereoscopic display is entirely unique in the handheld console space, and you have a one-of-a-kind portable that remains appealing, even in 2025.

Perhaps the generation that grew up with the 3DS has now reached adulthood and is looking to recapture some of that nostalgia magic, or perhaps the ease of hacking the console has made it a must-have purchase for retro gamers?