Hideki Sato, the legendary hardware designer behind Sega's most popular consoles, has passed away. He was 75.

Sato joined Sega in 1971, and was first involved with the company's arcade business. He would find fame within the firm's domestic hardware division, designing the SG-1000, Master System, Mega Drive / Genesis, Saturn and Dreamcast.

Out of those systems, the Genesis / Mega Drive was the most commercially successful, shipping over 30 million units and establishing Sega as a force to be reckoned with in North America and Europe.

Mr. Hideki Sato, known as the father of Sega hardware, passed away yesterday.

His passion and bold spirit defined an era and inspired Sega fans around the world.

Rest in peace.

Beep21 — Beep21 (@Beep2021) February 14, 2026



After that, from the iconic Mega Drive era all the way to the Dreamcast, I was fortunate to remain involved with Sega hardware development.



None of this would have been possible without the… Ancient Corp. began with development on Sonic the Hedgehog for the Sega Master System.After that, from the iconic Mega Drive era all the way to the Dreamcast, I was fortunate to remain involved with Sega hardware development.None of this would have been possible without the… https://t.co/P8CQYkClZE February 14, 2026

Sato was promoted to director of Sega’s Research and Development department in 1989, and spearheaded the company's battle to win the hearts and minds of gamers all over the globe. He would eventually rise to the role of Sega president in 2001, a position he held until 2003.

In 2008, he helped establish Advance Create, Inc.

The thoughts of everyone at Time Extension and Hookshot Media are with Sato's family and friends at this difficult time.