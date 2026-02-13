TPUnix's SAROO flash cart is one of the most essential pieces of kit for any Sega Saturn owner, as it allows you to boot games from the console's expansion cartridge slot.

Not only does this allow you to access the system's amazing library without paying insane prices on the secondary market, but it also enables the use of homebrew releases and fan-translated titles.

With its low cost, ease of use, and continuously improving software, SAROO has become the go-to option for Saturn owners looking for an ODE – but, like any device that is still a 'work-in-progress', it has a few problems that are being ironed out over time.

A new updated – spotted by Sega Saturn Shiro – has done just that. TPUnix has released firmware v0.9, which addresses a "race condition" – a situation where data arrives in a different order than a program expects, leading to timing faults.

This issue was discovered late last year when TrekkiesUnite118 created a test program to simulate file loading from the device and found that, from time to time, SAROO would fail to load data correctly, resulting in issues such as audio errors, visual glitches, or even full crashes.

It's perhaps too early to say definitively whether this new firmware fixes the problem completely, but Sega Saturn Shiro reports that one of its users ran TrekkiesUnite’s test on the 0.9 firmware and found no issues after 38 minutes.

