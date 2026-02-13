Konami has finally blown the cobwebs off its Castlevania franchise with the announcement that we're getting a new instalment called Belmont's Curse this year, with Dead Cells creators Motion Twin and Evil Empire handling development duties.

That's all well and good, but what if you're hankering for some vampire-slaying action right now? Well, that's where Timaeus' Castlevania 1: Fortified Army comes in; as spotted by our pals over at Retro Dodo, this ROM hack completely overhauls the original 1986 title, offering new levels, different enemy behaviour, infinite lives, rejigged visuals and "low-pitched" music.

The darker graphics and sombre soundtrack create a different vibe for sure, but Timaeus has made the game a little more approachable by allowing you to retain your subweapon and whip power upon death, and has added in more breakable blocks to make exploration more rewarding.

For those of you who love a challenge, there's an optional Hard Mode which gives you limited lives, increased damage, reduced subweapon options, additional enemies per stage and more.

You can download Castlevania 1: Fortified Army here.