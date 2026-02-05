Hamster has revealed during today's Nintendo Direct that Namco's 1995 arcade title Rave Racer is headed to home consoles – 31 years after it launched.

Part of the Ridge Racer series, Rave Racer was initially intended to be ported to PC shortly after its coin-op debut, but the plan never came to fruition.

Since then, the only domestic release of the game has been on Arcade 1Up's Ridge Racer cabinet.





The first two titles, Cool Boarders and NINJA GAIDEN II: THE DARK SWORD OF CHAOS, are available now with more games coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/edofHoC0RX Get ready for classic gaming at home! A brand-new series, Console Archives from @HAMSTER_Corp , starts today.The first two titles, Cool Boarders and NINJA GAIDEN II: THE DARK SWORD OF CHAOS, are available now with more games coming later this year. #NintendoDirect February 5, 2026

Rave Racer launches as part of the Arcade Archives range on February 26th, 2026.

In addition to this welcome news, Hamster has also announced Console Archives, a new series of classic games on modern systems. These include Cool Borders (PS1) and Doraemon (Famicom).