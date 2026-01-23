Bandai Namco's Rave Racer turned 30 last year, and the company is celebrating this with a special event next month.

As we reported a while back, Ridge Racer Night 2025 will take place at the T2 Shinjuku nightclub in Tokyo, Japan, on February 21st, 2026.

The arcade sequel – which has never been made available on any home console – is likely to be of particular focus, and we're getting a special album to celebrate its 30th birthday.

The two-disc remix album will feature contributions from Sampling Masters MEGA, Sampling Masters AYA, sanodg, J99, Hiroshi Okubo, Yuu Miyake, Ryo Watanabe [BNSI], Sho Okada [BNSI], Junichi Funada [BNSI], Ryu☆, Masayoshi Iimori, kors k, Hommarju, JAKAZiD, QUADRA (akaHIROSHI WATANABE), Richter, Isao Sudo, BUBBLE-B, The LASTTRAK, Kenichi Chiba and Noisecream.

Pre-orders go live on the Super Sweep site on January 30th, with the general release on February 6th. However, you can secure yourself a copy right now using the link below.

