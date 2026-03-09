Nihon Falcom has announced that a new Dragon Slayer project is in the works to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the company.

The game, which is currently going by the working title Dragon Slayer Project, was revealed earlier today on social media and looks set to be the first new game in the series in over the decade to bear the Dragon Slayer name (since the 2012 mobile game, Dragon Slayer: Michi Kareshi Houkan no Senshi-tachi), with more recent entries having typically been released under the Legend of Heroes and Trails monikers.

In case you need a little bit of a reminder, the Dragon Slayer series is a collection of action-role-playing games that first began all the way back in 1984 with a game for the PC-8801 computer, and was later ported across to other consoles and Japanese computers, including the PC-9801, FM-7, X1, MSX, Super Casette Vision, Nintendo Game Boy, and Sega Saturn (as part of Falcom Classics).

In the years following, it has gone on to receive several sequels, including Xanadu: Dragon Slayer II, Dragon Slayer Jr: Romancia, Dragon Slayer IV: Drasle Family (known outside Japan as Legacy of the Wizard), Sorcerian, Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes, and Lord of Monarch — many of which have gone to spawn their own subseries.

Very few details are available at present, but as part of the announcement, Nihon Falcom has released a teaser image with the Dragon Slayer logo and asked people to stay tuned for further updates.

