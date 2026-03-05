D4 Enterprise, the company behind EGGCONSOLE, has officially revealed the next two titles in its ongoing series of retro reissues for the Nintendo Switch.

This week's title, according to the announcement, will be the PC-8801 version of River Hill Soft's 1988 adventure game Kohakuiro no Yuigon, the first game in the Japanese historical detective series Detective Todō Ryunosuke’s Diary.

Meanwhile, next week will see the launch of Nihon Falcom's PC-9801 real-time simulation game, Advanced Lord Monach, on the Nintendo platform.

As with other EGGCONSOLE releases, both games are pretty barebones in what they actually offer, lacking a proper English localisation. Instead, they are simply presented as they were when they originally launched in Japan, with a new frontend (including an English how-to-play section and gallery) and some emulation-based features (save states). As a result, your interest may vary depending on your existing knowledge of Japanese or on your willingness or patience to use translation tools such as an OCR.

Just to give you a bit more context, Kohakuiro no Yuigon is a title originally developed by a team that included the future Another Code: Two Memories and Hotel Dusk: Room 215 scenario writer Rika Suzuki, who served as the project's director, and follows the story of a detective in the 1920s Taishō era Japan tasked with investigating the poisoning of a wealthy merchant.

Much like other "ADV"-style detective games of the era, it has players hunting for clues, interrogating witnesses, and unravelling "whodunnit", with the action this time around taking place mainly in the "Kohakukan" mansion, a luxurious "Western-style" house. Here's the game's synopsis:

The wealthy merchant Kotaro Kageya was poisoned. His final testament: only a few cryptic Tarot cards.

Distrust and suspicion swirl around the Kageyas over a vast fortune. Detective Ryunosuke Todo enters the "Kohakukan" mansion alone for a secret investigation, only for more murders to occur. What did Kageya entrust to those cards? Who is the killer...? A classic mystery set against the brilliant stage of Taisho Roman.

As for Advanced Lord Monach, it is an enhanced version of the seventh entry in the Dragon Slayer series, Lord Monarch, which was released in 1991. It swaps the series's trademark action RPG for an RTS-style presentation, with the game casting you in the role of a king, on a mission to defeat a bunch of rival armies.

It will be released on March 12th, 2026.

"As a king, you must rule your nation and conquer all rival kingdoms. By commanding units to till land, build houses, set up defensive fences, or construct bridges, you strengthen your base while merging units to create powerful armies. Stages are cleared by capturing enemy castles. Post-clear stats like "Occupation Rate" allow for high-score hunting and replayability.

The game features two modes: Normal and Advanced. The highlight, Advanced Mode, introduces sophisticated tactics absent in Normal, such as evasive maneuvers against superior forces and blocking retreat paths during a King's march. Combat efficiency is also factored into the final score, with ranks reaching up to 10th Dan, offering a deep strategic challenge. The game boasts 104 stages (52 each for Normal and Advanced). As you progress, both difficulty and visual themes—including characters and environments—change to keep the experience fresh. With its rich content and depth, this is a must-play masterpiece for any real-time simulation fan."

Kohakuiro no Yuigon will cost $6.49, with Advanced Lord Monach being priced slightly higher at＄7.16