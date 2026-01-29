D4 Enterprise, the company behind the EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues, is bringing two old MSX2 titles to the Nintendo Switch: Compile's 1991 puzzler Wonderland of Carbuncle, and Sein Soft's 1986 action RPG Super Tritorn.

Wonderland of Carbuncle is out today (January 29th) on the Nintendo Switch eShop and will cost＄6.49. It is a game that originally appeared on Disk Station #25, alongside a trial version of Rune Master: Three Kingdoms Heroes Legend, and part of Northern Quarters Episode 1 Part 2, and is a Madou Monogatari/Puyo Puyo-themed shooting gallery.

Players control the Compile mascot Carbuncle, with the mission being to collect falling apples and defeat the various enemies and bosses across the tree-themed stages.

Here's a slightly more in-depth description of how the game plays, courtesy of the publisher:

"This title is a unique shooting game originally included in Disk Station #25, released by Compile in 1991. Players control Carbuncle, collecting falling apples and ultimately defeating the stage boss to clear the level. The game is set on giant tree-themed stages, utilizing jumps and shots to battle enemies. Apples grow on the trees and fall over time; be sure to catch and collect them. When the TIME meter on the left runs out, a Pelican carrying a basket appears. Throw your collected apples into the Pelican's basket to open a window, revealing the boss! Defeat the boss in an intense battle to proceed to the next stage. This game offers unique features—such as collecting apples and interacting with the Pelican to summon the boss—rather than simply requiring you to shoot down enemies. We highly recommend this title to anyone looking for a unique take on the shooting genre, as well as to fans of Carbuncle!"

As for the other title mentioned, Super Tritorn, it will be released next week on February 5th, 2026, and is a standalone game that originally debuted all the way back in 1986.

As the "Super" in the title suggests, it is an expanded version of the action RPG Tritorn, which was released across various Japanese home computers, including the MSX. It features updated graphics, maps, and an increased screen count that takes advantage of the game's MegaROM cartridge and the MSX2 standard's enhanced bitmap graphics capabilities.

Much like the original, the game focuses on the adventures of the hero, Tritorn, who embarks on an epic quest to collect the five colored elixirs passed down from ancient times to defeat a demon lord named Pay Balusa, who has invaded the peaceful island of Luanda:

"Released by SEIN SOFT in 1986, this side-view Action Role-Playing Game. Players control the hero Tritorn, battling numerous monsters and embarking on an adventure to restore peace to Luanda Island, which is dominated by Pay Balusa.

Triton primarily fights using jumps and his sword. Quickly approach enemies after reading their movements to attack. Note the advanced (?) technique: jump attacks deal double damage. Though an Action RPG, progression isn't just about defeating enemies. The game incorporates puzzle-solving (e.g., getting items by defeating enemies consecutively). These elements prevent monotony, creating a deeply engaging experience. With fast-paced, skill-based action, well-integrated puzzle elements, three types of magic to learn as you level up, and battles against giant bosses, this masterpiece is highly encouraged for all gamers, not just Action RPG fans.

Both games will feature save states, a rewind function, an English language how-to-play section, and a gallery, but other than that, will be presented pretty much as they were when the originally released.

Will you be picking them up? Let us know in the comments!