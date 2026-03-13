Analogue has released version v1.2.3 of 3DOS for its Analogue 3D, which brings with it a host of improvements and updates to the FPGA-based N64 clone system.

This update improves cartridge detection and fixes GameShark compatibility, as well as addressing an issue with the OS brightness when HDR is enabled.

There are also upgrades to the console's FPGA core, which should improve overall performance.





See the full change log below and update your Analogue 3D here: pic.twitter.com/IxjeBe69LK 3DOS v1.2.3 available now.See the full change log below and update your Analogue 3D here: https://t.co/wGZxQA3oVp March 13, 2026

General

Improved: Cartridge detection

Fix: Compatibility with GameShark

Fix: OS brightness with HDR

Fix: Controller LED remaining on in rare instances

Core

New: Core version

Improved: RSP dual instruction interlocks

Improved: CPU CP0 behavior

Improved: VI Core register timing adaptation

We're going to nip off and install the update now, but in the meantime, let us know if you spot any big differences by posting a comment below.