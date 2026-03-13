Analogue has released version v1.2.3 of 3DOS for its Analogue 3D, which brings with it a host of improvements and updates to the FPGA-based N64 clone system.
This update improves cartridge detection and fixes GameShark compatibility, as well as addressing an issue with the OS brightness when HDR is enabled.
There are also upgrades to the console's FPGA core, which should improve overall performance.
General
- Improved: Cartridge detection
- Fix: Compatibility with GameShark
- Fix: OS brightness with HDR
- Fix: Controller LED remaining on in rare instances
Core
- New: Core version
- Improved: RSP dual instruction interlocks
- Improved: CPU CP0 behavior
- Improved: VI Core register timing adaptation
We're going to nip off and install the update now, but in the meantime, let us know if you spot any big differences by posting a comment below.