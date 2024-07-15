Update [ ]:

Here's something I almost completely missed. Remember Metro Siege? The promising beat 'em up game we covered all the way back in 2024, designed as a tribute to classic brawlers like Final Fight and Streets of Rage.

Well, a Kickstarter campaign for the project is now live and has already smashed its goal, raising €49,207 against its initial target of €16,000 with 23 days to go.

According to the campaign page, three versions of the game are being promised for Amiga, Neo Geo, and PC (via Steam & Itch.io), with the tiers ranging from a digital edition priced at €13, which lets you "play all three," to dedicated physical versions for Amiga (CD/Floppy Disk) and Neo Geo MVS/AES, complete with extras such as collectible cards, sticker sheets, pin badges, and posters.





Pledge on

🔗https://t.co/IZYFMLuWqE#BeatEmUps #Amiga #NeoGeo #Steam #Itchio… The Metro Siege Kickstarter is now live! 💪 For those who joined the BitBeam Mailing List you should be receiving your secret reward tier links shortly (via e-mail).📨Pledge on #Kickstarter here! 🕹️🎮👇 June 4, 2026

As the developer states:

"We're working on Metro Siege for 16-bit Amiga computers, Neo Geo, and a modern version for PC. Our plan is if you get the Steam or Itch.io version we'll give you access to all three versions to play! The Amiga version should be finished first, and the other two should become playable not long after. "We're designing all versions to have the same core three playable characters to choose from, but we plan to make the alternate versions for each character different between the Amiga and Modern versions of Metro Siege. We plan on incorporating other differences in gameplay and boss fights so players can have unique play experiences with each."

Some new details have also been released about the game's story, with two of the game's three characters, Kim and Alex, having been revealed, alongside their motivation for fighting:

"Riots suddenly break out across all burros of the city, as street gangs go wild to take control over their territory. Kim, who was recently suspended from the police force for unsanctioned investigations into the mysterious death of her father, appears at the MMA gym of her best friend Alex, and they take to the streets to fight their way through the city to find the cause of the riots and put an end to the chaos."

You can find out more about the project here.

Original Story [ ]: Last week, Bit Beam Software (the company behind DaemonClaw) published a playable preview of John Tsakiris and Enable Software's upcoming beat 'em up, Metro Siege, which is being developed for the Amiga 500 (thanks @dantemendes for the spot!).

Metro Siege, in case you've never heard about it, is a 2-player sidescrolling beat 'em up in a similar vein to classic arcade belt scrollers from the 80s and 90s and sees players battling against rival gangs for control of a city.

From what we were able to find out, the game has been in development for several years already, though progress reportedly slowed due to the programmer being unable to dedicate as much time to the project as they would have liked. As of last month, though, it seems that their schedule has now freed up again, with this demo marking a significant milestone for the team on the road to release.





Preview just released, it's great and didn't play exactly like Final Fight or SoR, it does its own thing, with class. Outstanding work, looking forward for the final product.#Commodore pic.twitter.com/xEtZnmqFyw METRO SIEGE for #Amiga500 (BitBeamCannon, Pixelglass)Preview just released, it's great and didn't play exactly like Final Fight or SoR, it does its own thing, with class. Outstanding work, looking forward for the final product. https://t.co/PfADOHtlUO #AmigaReposts July 12, 2024

The demo features three levels and two playable fighters — Alex and Kim — and gives players a small taste of what to expect from the finished game.

You can download the preview here in order to give it a try. According to a Facebook post from a member of the development team, there are three versions of the demo included in this release:

An ADF version - suitable for any 1mb Amiga

A Hard Drive version - suitable for 020+ Amigas with 2mb of RAM

And a CD32 version - suitable for CD32 consoles

A Windows demo is also scheduled for release, according to a new video posted on the BitBeamCannon YouTube channel.