Fans of Sega racing games, take note: a brand-new way to experience the legendary developer's 1995 arcade classic, Sega Rally Championship, has just arrived.

If you're a regular reader, you may remember last week we covered the release of developer Wanszai's PC, Xbox 360, and Xbox One emulation frameworks for Virtua Racing, going over some of the enhancements that had been introduced to the iconic racer, such as online play, widescreen support, and smoother frame rates.

And already, it seems that the developer has wasted no time in following this up, turning their attention to getting the Model 2 game Sega Rally Championship working across Xbox Series X, Xbox 360, and PC (h/t: @yoshinokentarou).

Sega Rally Championship, as you may already be aware, was released for the PC in 1997, but as you can imagine, it takes some configuring to get up and running on more modern setups today. The goal of this new project is therefore to provide "an easy way" to play one of Sega's most influential racers on PC with minimal fuss, while also throwing in a couple of extra platforms and enhancements in the process.

There's the option for HD & UHD scaling, a toggle for switching between 16:9 widescreen and a 4:3 ratio, CRT filters, and custom soundtrack support. And that's not all: players can also use their own controllers and wheels, with force feedback for greater immersion, and can also set up online matches to play with 3 other people cross-platform.

If you want to check it out, the download is available now from GitHub, but do bear in mind you'll need to supply your own legally acquired copy of the ROM and the soundtrack files.