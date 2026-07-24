Arcade1Up has just lifted the lid on its latest OutRun arcade cabinet, which comes pre-loaded with five games.

Revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con, the new OutRun Supreme cab boasts a 19-inch BOE-made LCD screen and stands at 67 inches tall.

As you can imagine, it comes with the original OutRun, but also includes the sequels Turbo OutRun and OutRunners. Alongside these games, Power Drift and Rad Rally are also pre-installed.





Features: 19" BOE monitor, light up marquee, 67" tall



Includes 5 SEGA games:

OutRun

Turbo OutRun

OutRunners

Power Drift

Rad Rally



Will be sold at Costco this fall starting at $629.99 Arcade1up made several reveals at San Diego Comic-Con including a new Out Run Supreme cabinet.Features: 19" BOE monitor, light up marquee, 67" tallIncludes 5 SEGA games:OutRunTurbo OutRunOutRunnersPower DriftRad RallyWill be sold at Costco this fall starting at $629.99 pic.twitter.com/dKn06iDxC3 July 24, 2026

It launches exclusively at Costco in the US this Fall and will cost $ 629.99. A slightly smaller Deluxe variant with a 17-inch display will be available for $599.99.

Arcade1Up has also revealed Street Fighter II Supreme, a $649.99 cab which includes 14 games. There's also a Ms. PAC-MAN Pub Table Arcade Machine which features 10 games, including Rolling Thunder and Mappy.