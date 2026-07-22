Hyperkin has announced that it is re-releasing its SupaBoy portable SNES clone in two new designs.

Launching this fall, the SupaBoy will come in 'Crimson' and 'Prime' designs. The former evokes memories of the Famicom's colour scheme, while the latter uses the PAL / Japanese colour SNES buttons. Both are clad in transparent plastic casing.

Originally announced in 2011 released in 2012, the system has already reissued twice in the form of 2016's SupaBoy S and 2018's SupaBoy SFC. It plays SNES and Super Famicom games via the old-fashioned "system on a chip" approach – don't go expecting FPGA levels of accuracy here.



Releasing Fall 2026.



Come check them out in person at Classic Game Fest — July 24–26, Austin TX, Booth #6. Introducing SupaBoy Crimson and SupaBoy Prime. 🔴⚪Releasing Fall 2026.Come check them out in person at Classic Game Fest — July 24–26, Austin TX, Booth #6. pic.twitter.com/sZ3RswrIEo July 22, 2026

Also, it remains to be seen if Hyperkin is making any improvements over the 2018 model; the display on that was pretty fuzzy.

Hyperkin has recently had to delay the release of its portable Genesis, the Mega 95, and says it may work on a handheld N64 in the near future.