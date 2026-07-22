Namco's rare arcade racer Armadillo Racing is coming to Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S later this week, marking the first time it has ever been made available on consoles. And better yet, it appears the new release is compatible with some USB trackballs, according to the announcement (h/t: VGC).

Released in the arcades in 1997, Armadillo Racing ran on an improved version of the Namco System 22 and had players use a trackball to roll an armadillo through obstacle courses while racing against others.

Unlike many Namco arcade games of the era, it was never brought to the original PlayStation. However, it will soon get its console debut on two of its successors, with the title expected to hit digital storefronts on modern consoles tomorrow (July 23rd, 2026) as part of the Arcade Archives and Arcade Archives 2 series of arcade rereleases, where it will cost $14.99 on Nintendo Switch and PS4, and $16.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2.

As highlighted in the original statement, it is the eighth title released as part of an ongoing partnership between Namco and Hamster to recreate System 22 and Super System 22 games for home consoles. The previous games released as part of this collaboration include Ridge Racer, Air Combat 22, Aqua Jet, Tokyo Wars, Rave Racer, Cyber Commando, and Ace Driver.

The Arcade Archives version of the game for PS4 and Switch comes with the original mode, a hi-score mode, and a caravan mode, while the Arcade Archives 2 version for the remaining consoles adds an exclusive time-attack mode.

"Being able to release Armadillo Racing as part of the Arcade Archives series for the first time in 30 years is deeply meaningful to me," said Bandai Namco's Ryoichi Kaku in a statement, "Both as a member of the original arcade game's development team and as someone who has been involved in bringing it back. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the fans who have continued to enjoy the Arcade Archives series."

He continued, "The game can be enjoyed using a standard controller, but if you connect a USB trackball, you can experience gameplay in a way that is even closer to the original arcade version. I hope you'll give it a try."

Surprisingly, this isn't the only Arcade Archives 2 release this week, with Hamster also announcing it is bringing UPL's arcade action game Mouser to Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S. This is a game where you control a tomcat who must rescue his beloved from a group of mice, and is similar in nature to Donkey Kong.

It was previously released for PS4 and Nintendo Switch back in 2024, but will join the Arcade Archives 2 series tomorrow, priced at $9.99, with "a redesigned user interface," new modes, and additional features such as "detailed button customisation, rapid-fire settings, multiple save slots in ORIGINAL MODE, and a rewind feature that lets players undo their last action."

Also, just in case you're about the Console Archives release, it appears it's another worldwide rerelease of a Japanese exclusive 32-bit game, with Hamster announcing plans to bring Human's sim game The Conveni to Switch 2 and PS5 tomorrow. As is the case with these types of Console Archives releases, "only the user interface and manual are available in English."

I know which title I'll be picking up!