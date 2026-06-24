If you've been waiting for another 3D arcade game from Namco to hit Arcade Archives 2, today's your lucky day.

Hamster has just revealed it will release Namco's legendary arcade fighting game Tekken across Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox One Series X|S tomorrow (Thursday, June 25th), giving players a new way to experience the origins of the classic fighting game series.

Released in the arcades in 1994, Tekken introduced players to some of the series's most iconic fighters, including Kazuya, Jack, Law, King, Yoshimitsu, Nina, and Michelle, and was built using Namco's System 11 hardware, based on PlayStation hardware. It was directed by Seiichi Ishii, who had previously been a designer at Sega on Virtua Racing and the original Virtua Fighter, and who would also go on to found Dream Factory (the company behind Tobal No.1, Tobal 2, and Ehrgeiz: God Bless The Ring).

Here's a quick description of what you can expect:

"TEKKEN" is a 3D fighting game released by NAMCO LIMITED (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1994.

In "The Tekken Tournament," pugilists with their own hidden agendas clash to determine who possesses the ultimate fist.

The game features a revolutionary control scheme where four buttons correspond to each limb, delivering an intuitive combat experience. Command a vast array of techniques as if you were controlling your own body!"

The game will cost $16.99 and will reportedly be based on the "Japanese ROM" for the main part of the game.

It will also apparently not include "a Network Mode."

Worth noting is that this isn't the only announcement Hamster has made regarding its "Archives" lineups this week.

The company has also revealed it will launch the Arcade Archives version of Nichibutsu's 1981 space shooter Moon Shuttle, originally released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch in October 2024, on Arcade Archives 2 platforms such as Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S/Windows PC (Xbox Play Anywhere compatible). This is also scheduled for release tomorrow and will cost $9.99, with an option to upgrade from the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions for $2.99.

As for this week's Console Archives release, Hamster elsewhere announced that it will bring the 1985 Japanese-exclusive Famicom version of the early action-strategy RPG Bokosuka Wars to Nintendo Switch 2 & PS5. A game from Kōji Sumii and ASCII that originally debuted on the Sharp X1 in 1983, and puts you in the role of a king who must restore peace to their kingdom by fending off an evil tyrant. This launches at the same time as Tekken and Moon Shuttle and will cost $7.99.