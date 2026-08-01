Commodore International is launching an initiative that should see new titles being developed for its C64 Ultimate FPGA home computer.

The company – which was reborn a year ago – says the range will feature "new games built specifically for the Commodore 64 Ultimate's unique capabilities," and each release will carry an official 'Made For U(ltimate)' holographic sticker.

Here's what the company had to say about this new drive:

"One year ago today, Commodore rebooted. What a year it's been! The Commodore 64 Ultimate wouldn't be where it is without you. Now it's time to build Year Two. We're launching Made For U(ltimate), an initiative for new games built specifically for the Commodore 64 Ultimate's unique capabilities. Every title will proudly carry an official Made For U(ltimate) holographic sticker."





We're launching Made For U(ltimate), an initiative for new games built specifically for the Commodore 64 Ultimate's… One year ago today, Commodore rebooted. What a year it's been! The Commodore 64 Ultimate wouldn't be where it is without you. Now it's time to build Year Two.We're launching Made For U(ltimate), an initiative for new games built specifically for the Commodore 64 Ultimate's… pic.twitter.com/ED47LXmlCG July 31, 2026

In addition to this announcement, Commodore has launched a survey which will allow its fans to outline the "games, features, and experiences" they want to see in the future.

Commodore International has risen from the ashes of the company that launched the VIC-20, C64 and Amiga, and is led by YouTuber and actor Christian Simpson. The firm's latest product, the Talkback flip phone, is apparently its most successful yet, but it has also been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism.