Amid all of the hoo-haa surrounding Commodore's divisive Callback 8020 announcement, I'm ashamed to say there was another piece of Commodore-related news that took place this month that is arguably more exciting – but I missed it completely.

Earlier in June, Commodore International CEO Christian Simpson revealed that he had travelled to Italy to meet with Mike Battilana, the owner of the Amiga IP. You see, while Commodore has recently been revived by Simpson, the resurrected company doesn't own the rights to the Amiga, as those were split off back in 1999.

While many were tempted to speculate that Commodore International's June 16th announcement was Amiga-related (it turned out to be a flip-phone), the company can't do anything with the IP without first cutting a deal with Battilana.

Simpson reveals that he took John Errico (General Counsel) and Alex Rozenblat (CFO) to Italy for the meeting. "Amiga was of course on our minds," he explains. "Just as it has been on mine since I got my Amiga 500 in the late 80s, then an Amiga 1200, then Amiga 4000, then… the lights dimmed at Commodore in 1994. Today, we have a chance to bring all of that magic back, and for me, Amiga was half of what made Commodore magical anyway."

When Amiga Mike says, "Come to Italy, I'll show you around," you don't ask questions. https://t.co/e8xVV0S6fY June 6, 2026

Simpson admits that a deal hasn't been struck yet, but he seems pretty positive that one will eventually be reached. "We started the conversation in Northern Italy," he says. "We continued it in Venice. We haven’t finished it yet. Not even close. But Mike said this: 'I feel sure we will do something together. There is light at the end of the tunnel, at last.' I couldn’t have put it better myself."

He adds: