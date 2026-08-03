WipEout fans will be aware that the third game in the series launched in two different versions; the standard edition arrived in all territories, but the enhanced 'Special Edition' was exclusive to Europe.

This updated version showcased altered physics, AI fixes, new circuits and four-person multiplayer via two consoles and two televisions. On the downside, because it was intended for PAL regions, the game runs slower.

Developer hueponik has now created a patch which can be applied to the game to unlock 30fps instead of the usual 25fps (thanks, @yoshinokentarou).

In addition to this, the developer also allows overclocking for emulators which support the 8MB RAM upgrade. You'll need to supply your own copy of the game.

First released in 1999, WipEout 3 was developed by Psygnosis Leeds and would be the final game in the franchise to release on the 32-bit PlayStation.