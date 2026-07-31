Nintendo's SNES classic Zelda: Link To The Past has had its fair share of official re-releases over the years, and came to the 3DS Virtual Console in 2016 – but it now has a new port to that same system which unlocks the latent potential of that second screen.

Developed by EstebanPdN, this port is derived from open-source projects such as the reverse-engineered Zelda 3 engine, the Android port and the dual-screen Android branch.

The 3DS' top display runs the game at 400x240 resolution, while the lower screen has a live map, dungeon map, gear view, item section and settings.

As is so often the case with many of these projects these days, this port was created with AI assistance. The developer says it was "built with help from Codex", and Anthropic's Claude is listed as a contributor on the GitHub page.

For many people, the involvement of AI will be a big turn-off, as the controversial technology has been accused of opening the gates to a flood of "vibe coded" projects which are often poorly programmed and dissuade human coders from devoting their time to similar ventures.