The Neo Geo AES+ is due for release later this year, but a recent post on social media has had people fretting about it potentially be delayed until next year.

"The release of the NEOGEO AES+ has been postponed from November this year to September next year," reported majinemui7638, adding that "those who pre-ordered should have received an email about the delay by now."

Many responded to this post stating that they had received no such email, leading some to speculate that this could be limited to Japan.

However, Plaion has clarified that this is all a big misunderstanding, and the Neo Geo AES+ will launch last this year, as planned.





Finally, we can breathe a sigh of relief. The tension surrounding… PLAION Replay responded quickly my email and clarified the confusion: the delay was mistakenly attributed to the wrong product. The NEOGEO AES+ has not been delayed; the postponement only concerns The Spectrum.Finally, we can breathe a sigh of relief. The tension surrounding… pic.twitter.com/Y1uXIj3rlp July 30, 2026

The confusion relates to another Plaion hardware re-issue, The Spectrum. Specifically, it seems the Thermal Printer bundle has been delayed into next year (thanks, Hasan Coskun).

The Neo Geo AES+ is a recreation of SNK's famous 1990 home system, and ships alongside a series of cartridges, including Metal Slug and Magician Lord.