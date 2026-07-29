Another week, another Arcade Archives release; this time, it's the turn of Tatsumi's 1983 racing game TX-1, with Hamster revealing it will be releasing the hidden arcade gem on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, July 30th 2026.

Released in arcades one year after the arrival of Namco's influential arcade racer Pole Position, TX-1 typically doesn't get mentioned as much when it comes to discussions about the history of the genre. However, it actually has a few unique things going for it.

This includes being one of the first racing games to implement force feedback (through its vibrating wheel), having a unique three-monitor setup in arcades to give players a wider view of the surrounding hills, and introducing multiple pathways for players to take (a feature that would later appear in Sega's Out Run).

In the US, it was published by Atari, the company that originally brought Pole Position to the States, positioning it as something of a successor to the previous game, and would later get a 1984 sequel in Japan, called TX-1 V8. As far as we're aware, no home ports were ever produced, making this a fairly significant release for racing game fans who want to dig into the evolution of the genre; not to mention Tatsumi fans, as this is the first of their games to be brought to Arcade Archives.

As is becoming common, the game will be released in two versions, both of which come with additional features over the arcade original. The Arcade Archives release (Nintendo Switch, PS4), for example, is priced at $7.99 and includes an original mode, but is also expected to have bonus Hi-Score and Caravan modes, alongside CRT filters (if previous releases are anything to go on).

As for the Arcade Archives 2 release (Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S), on the other hand, it is priced at $9.99 and will come with a bonus Time Attack mode,

You can watch some footage below:

Also, just in case you're wondering what the Console Archives release is this week, Hamster has just revealed it will also be launching Hudson Soft's 1986 Famicom action-adventure game Doraemon tomorrow, for Switch 2 and PS5.

This game sees the famous Japanese character Doraemon (created by Hiroshi Fujimoto under the pen name Fujiko Fujio) going on an adventure to save his missing friends. It will cost $7.99 to purchase across both platforms and will also come with some emulation-based bonuses, including customisable controls, save states, and the ability to rewind your gameplay.