Taito's 1988 dragon-based shooting game Syvalion is heading to modern consoles this week, as part of Arcade Archives and Arcade Archives 2, Hamster has revealed.

Developed by a team that included the Bubble Bobble creator Fukio Mitsuji, Syvalion was famous for including over 100 different endings depending on how you played, and saw players having to pilot a mechanical dragon through a series of complex mazes using a trackball before battling a group of robotic bosses situated at the end of each level.

Historically, it was one of only three games developed for Taito's H System hardware, alongside the 1988 events game Recordbreaker (known as Go For Gold in Japan) and the 1989 baseball game Dynamite League, and was later ported to the Sharp X68000 in 1990 and the Super Famicom in 1992.

Since its original release, the game has been reissued a few times across different platforms, appearing on the PS2 (as part of Taito Memories Jōkan in Japan and Taito Legends 2 in North America), the Egret II Mini (as one of the 10 games included with the paddle & trackball), and more recently, Nintendo Switch (as one of the titles included in Taito Milestones 4).

The Arcade Archives & Arcade Archives 2 versions of the game will land on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S tomorrow (Thursday, July 16th 2026) and will once again include your typical bonuses, ranging from screen filters to additional modes and online leaderboards.

The Arcade Archives version will cost $7.99, with the Archives 2 version being priced slightly higher at $9.99.

As for this week's Console Archives release, Hamster has announced it will be bringing Data East's 1989 Famicom role-playing game Hercules no eikou II Taitan no metsubou to the Switch 2 and PS5 (also tomorrow!). This will be priced at $7.99.

Sadly, as the game was never released overseas, Hamster warns that only the "user interface and manual are available in English," with "the game content... available in Japanese only." In other words, don't expect the game to be fully localised, or you'll likely come away disappointed.