A new mod is about to be released for Super Mario Sunshine, giving the game a relaxing sunset-themed visual makeover, alongside introducing new music, sound effects, and refreshed secrets.

Super Mario Sunset is a mod for the 2002 platformer [Note: an earlier version of this article stated 2001; please direct all of your spoiled vegetables and rotten fruit to the comment section below], developed by the modding team Super Mario Elements, who previously worked on projects such as Super Mario Sunshine Tropical Freeze, Super Mario/Luigi Sunburn, and a Super Mario Sunshine Randomiser. The lead on the project is an individual going by the name Sean.O, who is reportedly using JoshuaMK's Better Sunshine Engine, to unlock "camera, FPS/aspect ratio, and physics enhancements."

According to a "Final Trailer" published two days ago, the mod will be released in full on July 19th, 2026 (presumably on GameBanana) and will include a range of new features for Super Mario Sunshine fans to enjoy. This includes "a completely refreshed and repainted Isle Delfino," making each and every level playable with a new "soft-lighted" aesthetic reminiscent of sunset.

As Super Mario Elements states in the trailer, though, it isn't just the visuals that have changed, with the creators also adding new music & sound effects, new textures for enemies, a choice of filters, and"refreshed secrets", including a love letter to the SNES classic Yoshi's Island.

If the mod sounds familiar, a preview build of the game was released over two years ago on GameBanana, which included unfinished versions of Sirena Beach and Noki Bay, as well as skybox and tree-based collision bugs. These issues have now seemingly been sorted, with the trailer stating that Super Mario Sunset is redefining "what a reskin can be."

To this day, Super Mario Sunshine seems to divide many fans of the Italian plumber. While there are many online who still proudly proclaim it one of the best 3D Mario outings, I've personally encountered just as many people who think it is significantly less polished than its predecessor, Super Mario 64, constantly drawing attention to some of the more frustrating levels, like the now infamous Pachinko game and the Lily Pad ride.

Personally speaking, I'm arguably somewhere in the middle, having loved the game's "vacation" aesthetic and enjoyed the addition of Fludd, even if the game at times made me utter more swear words than my entire 33 years as a Manchester United fan combined (I see you, Yoshi's Fruit Adventure!).

To get a better idea of what the mod is, you can watch this latest trailer above.