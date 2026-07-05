Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Did You Spot This Insanely Deep Star Fox Reference In The New Switch 2 Game?

Nintendo has just revisited Star Fox 64 (again) on Switch 2 and delivered a game that reminds us why Fox McCloud and his crack team of mercenaries are so beloved in the world of video games – and it hides an Easter Egg that proves the team behind the game are diehard fans.