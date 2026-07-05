XBLA Version Of Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night Gets The Recompilation Treatment
If you're a fan of classic Metroidvania titles, then listen up – the Xbox Live Arcade version of Konami's legendary Castlevania: Symphony of the Night has been statically recompiled by Marco Andronaco / birabittoh (thanks, Video Game Esoterica).
Built on the ReXGlue SDK, this recompilation works on Windows and Linux and converts the Xbox 360 PowerPC xex file into native x86_64 code at build time, then wraps it with a small host runtime so the game "runs natively and can be modded like a PC port."
Empire Interactive Withdraws From "3DO Project" Due To "Likelihood Of Prolonged Legal Disputes"
Less than a week after announcing it acquired "the trademark and select intellectual property rights of The 3DO Company," Empire Interactive has now announced plans to "withdraw from the 3DO project."
The announcement was made in an email to Time Extension, with a separate statement having since been posted on LinkedIn stating that it is abandoning plans to enter "console production" and giving up on "the idea of remastering retro games." Instead, Empire Interactive now states the company "will focus our efforts on developing our own next-generation games," which will be "published under the Empire Interactive label."