Since Commodore International rose from the ashes of the once-great computer firm, we've seen the superb C64 Ultimate hit the market – an FPGA-based recreation of the iconic 8-bit home computer which ticked pretty much every box.

However, it's fair to say that the company's follow-up product (discounting the 64C Ultimate, which was essentially a C64 Ultimate in a different case) hasn't gone down quite as well with fans.

The Callback 8020 is a flip phone intended to shield its user from the less-welcome aspects of connectivity, such as social media, web browsers, and more. Initially priced at $500, Commodore has now reduced the price to $400 – but the online reaction remains somewhat frosty.

Many people have pointed out that similar phones already exist at a fraction of the cost, prompting Commodore to issue a statement insisting that the Callback is much more advanced.

I can't imagine what the company line will be regarding the latest drama involving the Callback 'Backpack Holster' accessory, which retails for $24.

"Sometimes your pockets are too small," says the product listing. "Sometimes you don’t have any at all. Designed for life on the move, the Callback Backpack Holster keeps your phone – and other essentials like credit card or Walkman – secure, accessible, and ready whenever you need it. Inspired by modern utility gear and retro-futuristic style, the holster offers comfortable hands-free carrying for everyday adventures, and utility with a wink."

Needless to say, this particular accessory hasn't found much love in retro gaming circles. "I get that New Commodore have to make money," says Antiques For Geeks. "I get that everything they do is not going to be my taste and not for me. But this is cringeworthy. The brand slapped on tat. No better than any brand owner since Old Commodore went bust in 1994."

"This is genuinely one of the most embarrassingly awful things I've ever seen," adds Mister Stu.

I've only just got over the crushing social embarrassment of being seen with a bumbag to the school disco back in 1987, so I'm not sure I'd want to wear this in public, but Commodore proudly says it's "custom-fitted for the Callback" – a claim that has already come under fire, as almost identical products have been spotted online.

The Callback 8020 is up for pre-order now and launches later this year.

If you've already decided that it isn't the phone for you, don't worry – it's not entirely unlikely that the company will give us what we actually want next: something Amiga-related.