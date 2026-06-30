Commodore's much-discussed Callback 8020 flip phone goes up for pre-order today, and, according to the company's new CEO, Christian Simpson, the reaction to the phone has "surpassed" expectations.

After a price reduction in response to complaints, Commodore International is also offering another $50 off for today only via the coupon code 'CHICKENLIPS'.

"The early response to the Callback 8020 has surpassed even our wildest expectations,” Simpson says. "Between the hundreds of articles we’ve seen in press, TV and radio appearances, and the thousands of customers who signed up to be notified when pre-orders open, we’re absolutely bowled over with excitement. Not just for Commodore, but for the future. Early interest has validated everything we’ve been feeling at Commodore: that, like us, the world is ready to step away from the hypnotic, fear-inducing, data-stealing devices that have come to define modern life over the last two decades."

The company's latest promo video for the phone features music from Gregory Dillon, and, by Commodore's own admission, features GenAI elements.

"Some screen images simulated. Device design not final and subject to change," says the company. "The primary featured performer(s) in this material is/are real individual(s) who were engaged and compensated for their participation. Other featured individuals are AI-generated and do not represent real persons."

Some of the reaction online to this new promo video has been predictably hostile. "I don't understand why you continue to use AI-generated video adverts; you know very well that everyone hates AI," says CommodoreBlog. "You have a whole team behind you, including Leonard Tramiel. Why are these people not participating in proper Commodore advertising?"

"There are C64 creators who'd make smashing ads for smashing products, but instead we get ancient stuff marketed with AI at astronomical pricing," adds voidzero. "Do it right or not at all."

Meanwhile, Hoomancs says: "AI slop is not the future we were promised. You really want to sell GenX with slop which just takes their job? C'mon, use your brain and do great hardware."

I've already spoken about how Simpson and Commodore's embrace of GenAI has caused me problems in the past, and the company's attempt to hand-wave such concerns only makes things even less palatable for me personally.

For example, in its AI policy, Commodore proudly states that it will never sell customer data or use it to train AI systems (both to be applauded), but it then goes on to claim that it uses AI "sparingly, responsibly, transparently, and only where it adds meaningful value without disenfranchising people."

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"We use locally hosted AI wherever possible, reducing reliance on online server-based systems," claims Commodore, which is an odd thing to say as the company clearly doesn't have its own internal AI model and Simpson, via his YouTube channel, has admitted to utilising the services of Runway, MidJourney, Leonardo and InsightFace – all of which will have consumed the data provided and added it to their own pool of highly contentious training data.

"AI helps us improve workflows, clean up audio, assist with image correction, and place team-created renders into visual scenarios while physical products are finalized," says Commodore. "We still hire artists, designers, editors, photographers, actors, and artisans. When we generate or use human likenesses, they are based on real people who are compensated."

Again, there's a crucial point being willfully missed here – current AI models are trained on a staggering amount of human-made content, including photos, video, music and more – and saying you're compensating one actor doesn't immediately get you off the hook for the millions of other people whose data has been used to train a model without compensation or permission.

And that's before we come to the issue that GenAI is creating environmental issues, displacing workers, spreading misinformation and more – all things that you'd assume Commodore's 'digital detox' stance would immediately cause the company to push back against.