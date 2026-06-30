Playmaji's Polymega App – released alongside its Remix hardware – has been updated to include support for the Steam Deck.

In case you didn't know, the Polymega Remix is essentially a DVD drive that you connect to your PC, allowing you to legally digitise your physical game collection.

The optical drive rips your CD-based games, while the optional Element Modules allow you to dump cartridges for consoles such as the NES, SNES, Mega Drive and TG-16. It's the sibling of the full-fat Polymega, which does all of this but also plugs into your TV and plays games under emulation (it costs more, as well).





- Improved Game and UI performance

- Polymega Collection game support



After updating, please connect your Polymega Remix at least one time to enable previously-installed CD games to be played.



Download: pic.twitter.com/BmNnwbrPca Polymega App 0.7.24.1 is now live!- Improved Game and UI performance- Polymega Collection game supportAfter updating, please connect your Polymega Remix at least one time to enable previously-installed CD games to be played.Download: https://t.co/yaFBa10vBF June 30, 2026

The Remix App is now on version number 0.7.24.1, and boasts improved game and UI performance as well as Polymega Collection support (these are retail releases Playmaji has been publishing over the past few years, and are similar to Blaze's Evercade cartridges).

Here's the full update information:

Game and UI performance has been improved across the board

Polymega Collection games are now functional

Fixed a bug that allowed installing CD games from other drives

Fixed a crash if you delete an image from your Windows screenshots folder

Fixed a crash in the N64 Transfer Pak management UI

Neo Geo digital D-Pad now works correctly

Collection Import to Steam Deck is now possible

"Please note this is a mandatory update for all users," explains Playmaji. "Prior versions of Polymega App will no longer function. After updating, please connect your Polymega Remix at least one time to enable previously-installed CD games to be played."

There are some issues to contend with here, however, and Playmaji says it is committed to resolving these "within the Summer 2026 launch window":

Internet connection currently required (offline mode planned)

Nintendo 64 support not yet available (games may still be installed via EM05)

Atari Jaguar emulation not yet available (affects Jaguar version of Tempest in Polymega Collection Vol. 12)

Game patching is not yet available

Multi-disc titles must be installed before disc switching

GC01 Retro Gun Controller not yet supported

Some Mini console controllers are not yet supported

4K display output not currently supported (1920×1080 required)

Removing game + controller + module simultaneously may cause system lock (restart required)

Stability issues if playing games while being installed in background

Steam Deck compatibility in Proton (Steam App planned)

Keyboard icons are slightly off-centre

Some PS-1J Konami titles may not work properly

Intermittent audio issues with AMD processors

Upcoming features include Polymega Cloud integration, macOS and Android support, customizable button mappings and "hardware ecosystem expansion".

We've also yet to see any evidence of Polymega's long-awaited paid subscription service.