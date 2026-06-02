Polymega maker Playmaji announced some time ago that it was giving customers the option to shift away from the expensive (and often hard to find) base system and instead digitise their personal retro collections using a new piece of hardware, called the Polymega Remix.

After a period of silence, the company has confirmed that the £150 Remix unit will ship soon alongside a more powerful base unit and has even released a quick-start guide for the product.

The key benefit of the Remix is that Polymega users will be able to play their collection on their PC, whether desktop, laptop, or handheld – as well as on the Steam Deck, although initially only Windows will be supported by the Polymega App.

However, what happens if you already own a Polymega base unit and have spent hours installing all of your games on that? Thankfully, the aforementioned quick start guide explains how to transfer your collection to your Windows-based system.

pic.twitter.com/slCbNBQczu Remix Quick Start Guide is now available on the Polymega Remix Product Page! https://t.co/FO821ntIIs June 1, 2026

"On the Polymega Base Unit (PM01), transfer all desired games to an attached SD Card or SSD Storage Media using the Bulk Transfer option," explains Playmaji. "Then, shut down the system and remove the Storage Media from the Polymega Console. If you are using an M.2 2280-compatible USB caddy to transfer your collection, please make sure it is compatible with your Storage Media (NVME or SATA) before attempting to transfer your collection to a Gaming Device running Polymega App."

After doing this, you connect the Remix to the device you wish to transfer it to. "Before launching the Polymega App, connect both the USB cable and the AC Power to the Polymega Remix and press the Power Button," advises Playmaji. "Then, connect the Storage Media containing your game collection to your Gaming Device. Lastly, launch Polymega App."

Within the app, there's an option called 'Import Collection'. Selecting this lets you choose the storage media and begin the process, which, Playmaji explains, can take several hours depending on the size of your digitised collection.

It's also worth noting that Playmaji recommends a processor with around 3 GHz single-core performance to run Sega Saturn games under emulation.