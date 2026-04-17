The Polymega modular retro gaming system has seen its fair share of teething troubles with distribution and delays, but it feels like it may have turned a corner in 2026, with manufacturer Playmaji confirming a power upgrade and the launch of the Polymega Remix and Polymega App this year.

The company has also revealed on social media that two new CD systems will be supported by the Base module – although it hasn't yet confirmed what these will be.

"This isn't Remix specific but we do have two brand new vintage CD systems locked and loaded that will be supported on both Base Unit and App," says the official Polymega Twitter account. "More details forthcoming."

This isn't Remix specific but we do have two brand new vintage CD systems locked and loaded that will be supported on both Base Unit and App. More details forthcoming. — POLYMEGA (@polymegaHQ) April 16, 2026

In terms of CD-ROM systems, the console currently supports Sega CD / Mega CD, TG-16 CD / PCE-CD, PS1, Saturn and Neo Geo CD.

Taking those consoles into account, the possible candidates for these two new 'vintage' CD-based systems could be 3DO, Commodore CD32, Commodore CDTV, FM Towns Marty, NEC PC-FX, Jaguar CD, Apple Pippin and Bandai Playdia.

In case you aren't aware, Polymega is an emulation-based system that allows you to use your original cartridges and CDs. You can either play games from the original media or install them on the Polymega's internal storage. All of your titles are browseable via Polymega's interface and are matched with box art, screenshots, and descriptions.

What CD systems would you like to see supported on Polymega? Let us know with a comment.