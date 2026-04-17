One of the internet's largest catalogues of video game hardware has been forced into read-only mode thanks to hackers.

Established in 2018, Consolevariations.com aims to be the "ultimate console database" and lists over 12,000 variants and more than 100,000 photos, many of which are uploaded by the community.

However, the site has been impacted by a hack which has forced it into a very basic 'read-only' mode.

"We are a community-driven website where everyone can add new variations, photos, and suggestions. Together we have over 12000 different variations and more than 100,000 photos on the site and we are extremely proud of everyone who contributed," says the site admin. "Unfortunately, [something] bad happened and we had to take immediate action."

According to the statement, "a few images were uploaded hiding a PHP script." No data was shared or lost, but the script "was intended to massively damage Consolevariations servers", so an immediate shutdown was performed.

"Our developers worked all night to make a more basic version of CV to prevent this from happening again, which is released right now," adds the admin. "We are incredibly grateful for their great dedication."

The site cannot be updated in its current form, nor can any new photos be added. While images are missing at present, the intention is to reinstate them in the next few weeks. Also, the site's marketplace component has been removed.

"We are still committed to show the world all the wonderful (console) variations out there and keep everything that has been uploaded alive and on the site," adds the statement. "CV started in 2018 with new incredible features like searching, sorting, adding, building your own collection, a social platform and more ... Unfortunately, it's now back to the basics."

Some members of the community have offered to fund the redevelopment of the site as well as associated server costs, so this might be a short-term situation – but I think Twitter user @MrBildo sums it up best: