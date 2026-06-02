Epilogue's Retrace app allows you to check the authenticity of your Game Boy cartridges when used in conjunction with the GB Operator, and it has now been updated to support the company's new SN Operator device.

"Retrace works with SN Operator now," says the company. "Plug it in over USB-C, drop in a SNES cartridge, and you get the same identification, pricing and authenticity flow you already had on the Game Boy side. SNES detection still carries a beta tag. The database is getting better with every release as we gather data from real cartridges, and a small number of less common titles won’t have a confident match yet. If yours is one of them, the unrecognised-cartridge form in the result panel goes straight to us."

Other improvements include a faster identification process. "You no longer have to tap to start," says Epilogue. "Insert a cartridge, and Retrace runs identification and authenticity checks on its own. Plug, insert, look at the result."





We focused on support for SN Operator before the first batch is delivered, and other improvements based on feedback so far.



Try it out: Another day, another update! This time, our mobile app Retrace gets a new release and is officially on v1.1.0 🎉.We focused on support for SN Operator before the first batch is delivered, and other improvements based on feedback so far.Try it out: https://t.co/RS7cY1X1L2 June 1, 2026

The app has also been improved, with layouts now scaling on iPad and Android tablets. "Before, the app rendered at phone proportions and left half the screen empty," says Epilogue. "That’s fixed. The Settings page, the result panel and the cartridge details all use the room they’re given."

There's also a new settings page, haptic feedback, writability on result labels, an 'Inconsistent Read' label and ROM size fallback.

Epilogue has also tinkered behind the scenes to improve performance and help with future updates and bug fixes.

"We added anonymous diagnostics through Sentry," it says. "Crashes and errors are tied to a randomly generated anonymous ID per session so we can correlate reports without identifying you. No personal data is collected. This is how we catch the long tail of issues that only show up on a specific phone, a specific OS version, or a specific cartridge.

Retrace v1.1.0 is available now on iOS and Android.