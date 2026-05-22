In a brilliant act of 'demake' skill, homebrew coder Richter Wilker has taken Animal Crossing and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and turned them into Game Boy Color games.

Animal Forest GB Folk features villages you can befriend, time-based events, festivals and mini-games, closely mimicking the gameplay of the full-fat series. You can also collect fruit, dig for treasure and fish in water.

Meanwhile, SotN's Game Boy Colour demake (also known as 'Gospel of Belmont') is a "retelling of Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night, recreated and adapted to the limitations of the Game Boy.

The developer explains that the castle is "persistent in its layout, but rooms change in shape as you go back and forth, meaning that it is a true creature of chaos. No run may be the same."

You can check out both of them here.