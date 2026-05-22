The modern-day Atari has done a commendable job of ensuring the company's legacy remains relevant through a series of revived games and hardware releases, with the latter coming courtesy of partnerships with Retro Games Ltd and My Arcade.

So far, we've seen systems like the GameStation Go and the 400 Mini, and it seems another revival is on the horizon.

Atari has just filed a trademark application for the 800XL, noting that it relates to 'home video game machines'.

Atari has filed trademark for 800XL #GamingNews #RetroGaming #GameDev #PCGaming #GamingCommunity #RetroPC #VintageComputing #OldSchoolGaming #ClassicHardware trademarks.justia.com/997/89/800xl... — @powerdubs.bsky.social 2026-05-21T12:52:40.446Z

Part of Atari's 8-bit home computer range, the original 800XL launched in 1983, and followed on from the 400, 800 and 1200XL. All of these systems used the same internal technology.

Atari famously employed Laurence Tureaud (better known as Mr T) to promote the computer in Australia, while Alan Alda was hired as the system's spokesperson in North America.

If this new trademark means we're getting another micro-console, it will be interesting to see which games are included, as the aforementioned 400 Mini already covers many hits from the Atari 8-bit computer game library.